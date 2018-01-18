Two sisters from Cardiff who have had a number of royal encounters over the last decade are preparing for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Anne Daley and her sister Judy are adoring fans of the Royal Family.

They were in Windsor for Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday celebrations in 2011 when they held up pink nine and zero balloons that caught the Her Majesty's attention.

The pair met Prince Harry and Meghan when they came to Cardiff, where Meghan told them she would "love to" join them on a hen do.

Anne also has a dog named Camilla, who Duchess of Cornwall petted on one of her trips to Cardiff.