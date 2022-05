Three men have received suspended prison sentences after a car was driven towards pedestrians on Aberystwyth promenade in Ceredigion.

They admitted affray charges and were sentenced at Swansea Crown Court following the incident which was caught on camera in October 2019.

Judge Huw Rees branded it "disgraceful," while an eye-witness called it "madness".

The trio were also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.