Wardens and volunteers who work and live on Flat Holm island said being close to nature made them feel humbled.

The small island off the coast of south Wales is more famous for its role in the invention of radio, but its varieties of plants and animals are also important.

Cardiff Metropolitan University has teamed up with the island's wardens to design an interactive exhibit to reflect real-time wildlife data.

The wardens described it as a "really exciting chance" to engage in the conservation efforts on Flat Holm. home to flora and fauna such as wild leeks and slow worms.

But along the way, they had to learn to be self-sufficient as their only source of fresh water is the rain.