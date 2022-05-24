The mother of an 11-year-old boy who lost a finger after being injured reportedly fleeing bullies has spoken of the ordeal he went through.

Raheem Bailey had surgery after catching his finger on a fence at his school in Abertillery, Blaenau Gwent, but it could not be saved.

His mother Shantal said he was running away because he was "so tired of being picked on every day."

She described how he was in agony but that she had not received any apology from anyone connected with the school.

Gwent Police and Blaenau Gwent council are investigating what happened.

Abertillery Learning Community said: "The well-being and safety of our pupils and staff remains of paramount importance. We will not be commenting further at this time."