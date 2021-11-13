A seemingly rich new owner steps in to buy a city's struggling football club, promising to bring back its glory days.

Fans at Bangor City were overjoyed when their new wannabe YouTube pop star owner signed foreign professional players on big wages, compared to other teams in the league.

But the dream turned into a nightmare.

Now players and staff have told the BBC Wales Investigates that owner Domenico Serafino didn't pass on all of the furlough money claimed by the club during Covid - up-to £375,000.

Mr Serafino said he did everything he could to get Bangor back in the Cymru Premier, but the pandemic and unexpected debts he'd inherited stopped that from happening.

Wales Investigates: The Hidden World of Football, BBC1 Wales at 20:00 BST on Tuesday or catch-up after on BBCiPlayer