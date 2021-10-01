The prime minister has outlined how he believes Wales can help ease the cost of living crisis hitting households.

During a visit to a honey factory in Powys, Boris Johnson said the country can do "incredible things" to stem the rise in energy prices.

He said the UK government is investing £160m in offshore wind farms in Wales.

And he announced plans for a new small nuclear reactor at Trawsfynydd in north Wales, having already committed to a new power station at Wylfa on Anglesey.