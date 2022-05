It was one of the best-kept secrets of Star Wars franchise - how a life-size replica of the Millennium Falcon was built in a secluded dockyard in west Wales.

The project was kept under wraps and given the codename Magic Roundabout.

The full story is about to be revealed in a new exhibition.

Royal Pembrokeshire Yard is opening the new display, about the giant structure, constructed in 1979 for The Empire Strikes Back.