It was full steam ahead for a teenager's dream to announce the arrival of a train.

Joshua, who is blind, addressed passengers at Liverpool's Lime Street station when he visited with his school.

The 13-year-old, from Caernarfon, Gwynedd, was cheered as he announced the 10:27 was coming into platform one.

"Well done Josh!" said one onlooker.

The youngster hopes to next use his new skills on the London Underground.