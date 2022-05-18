Fans of Wrexham AFC have poked fun at an MP after she mistakenly referred to the football club as "Wrexham Athletic".

"Wrexham Athletic Football Club is on a high," MP Sarah Atherton said in a speech in the House of Commons.

"You would have to have your eye off the ball to miss the fact that Wrexham Athletic Football Club is now owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney," Ms Atherton said in error a second time.

In a statement, the MP said the error was a slip of the tongue after working for 15 hours.