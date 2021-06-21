A cheeky memorial bearing a rude message aimed at seagulls has been taken off a bench.

The plaque, overlooking the sea in Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, apparently commemorated a man named Huw Davies who, it seems, had strong views on seabirds.

"It's something I think a lot of people sit and think when they see the seagulls, especially when they steal their food," one visitor to the coast said.

Another thought the sign showed Mr Davies had a great sense of humour.