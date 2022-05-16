For many the return to school life after the height of the Covid pandemic could not come quickly enough.

But for some it has caused real anxiety.

Attendance in Welsh schools has consistently dipped below 90% in recent months. Before Covid, it averaged 94%.

Education Minister Jeremy Miles has warned fixed penalty notices could be issued in "the most extreme cases" after they were discouraged when the pandemic hit.

However, pupils have spoken about the challenges of getting back into the daily routine.