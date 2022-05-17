A man has been found guilty of being a member of a banned fascist group which he founded.

Alex Davies, 27, from Swansea, was accused of being a member of National Action (NA), after it was banned in December 2016.

National Action was one of the most extreme British far-right terror groups since World War Two.

During his trial, he was described as "probably the biggest Nazi of the lot".

Det Sup Anthony Tagg, from West Midlands Police, said Davies sought out people who were vulnerable to this type of ideology.