A Welsh Olympics gold medallist is to get a headstone - 77 years after his death.

Cecil Griffiths, from Neath, was victorious in the 4x400 relay at the 1920 games in Antwerp, Belgium.

But when he died in poverty in 1945, aged 45, he was buried in an unmarked grave.

That is all about to change - with a stone made to honour one of only four Welshmen to have won Olympic gold.