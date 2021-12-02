A disabled woman has started a social media campaign to tackle ignorance.

Juno Sinclair, who recently started using a wheelchair following a diagnosis of non-epileptic seizures, described daily life as "an absolute battle".

Juno set up the 'Inaccessible Cardiff' Instagram account to raise awareness of access problems.

It shows people who park on pavements or leave itemsnout on the street how to be more considerate to her and other disabled people.

"Everyone is worth something from the moment you're born - and that is forgotten," she said.

"Every single time I've left the house in a wheelchair, people treat me like I don't exist. And it hurts."