Two Falklands veterans say creativity helped them recover from the traumatic experiences they went through.

Cartoonist Will Kevans joined the Army as a teenager and was soon deployed to the Falklands within two years of joining. He found drawing graphic novels helped him to process what happened.

Fellow veteran Nigel "Spud" Ely turned to writing and interviewing veterans about their experiences of war and in turn helping him to deal with what happened to him.