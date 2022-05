A new £7.50 charge to park at the foot of the highest peak in south Wales has divided opinion.

The National Trust has introduced the fee at Pen Y Fan in the Brecon Beacons, which accommodates 350,000 people a year.

Some say the fee is a "bit steep", while others say they would be happy to pay the charge as it will help bring an end to congestion on the A470 road.

National Trust members will be able to park for free at the site.