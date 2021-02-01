Vegan chef Gaz Oakley says he moved back to Wales from London to grow his own food and get back to nature.

Gaz, who grew up in Cardiff, has gained a massive online following, with his Avant Garde Vegan show on YouTube having 1.4 million subscribers.

Lockdown changed the way he felt about living in the city and he decided to get closer to his family and move to Monmouthshire.

"I don't miss anything about being in the city," he says.

"It's changed my life completely growing my own food and being surrounded by nature.

"It's a beautiful thing."

Video: Finbar Cahill