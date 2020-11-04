A Harry Potter fan has called on the National Trust to save a Harry Potter character’s “grave”.

A tribute to an elf named Dobby sits above the trust-run Freshwater West beach, in Pembrokeshire, where the character's death was filmed for the movie franchise.

“I can’t believe how much one fictional character can bring so much love to people,” said fan Victoria Maclean.

But resident Bill Webber branded it litter.

He said: “It shouldn’t be here, it's in the wrong place.”

A survey commissioned by National Trust has asked for opinions on whether the grave should stay or go.

The trust said the area had come under pressure from people concerned about the impact on the area.