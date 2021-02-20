The grandmother of a boy with autism who uses the language system Makaton to communicate with his family has called for it to be taught in more schools in Wales.

Six-year-old Alex from Penmon, Anglesey, does not speak.

But his grandmother Lyn Gallagher said she saw his frustration "melt away" since starting to use Makaton.

Makaton uses hands signs along with spoken words to help with learning and communication.

She said it has been "wonderful" for Alex.