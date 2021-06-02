Dr Alex George has responded to criticism he received for developing holiday cottages on his family’s land in Pembrokeshire.

His social media post drew a fierce backlash from people concerned about the issue of second homes in the area.

The influencer said it was a classic case of people interpreting things and not knowing the full picture.

He said: “A house, which my parents live in, that has an outbuilding that’s been converted to four attached cottages, I think it’s a different situation to what people understand.

“My parents have every right to run a business, as any other Airbnb or hotel in the region does.”

He added that with regards to the housing issue, more houses need to be build or more affordable housing needs to be made available.