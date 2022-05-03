Wales' third largest local authority with city status is just 13 miles (21 km) from the political epicentre of the country.

But Newport had the joint-lowest turnout of any local authority in Wales - at 36.3% in 2017.

That means almost two out of every three people didn't turn up at the ballot box - but why?

Hayley Roberts, of the Repair Cafe, said people of the city "have become disengaged".

"The disconnect is through lack of understanding," added Danielle Rowlands, of Democracy Box.

"When you think about the Chartist history, you think about the democratic development of the UK, we've got a lot to shout about and be proud about."

Tyler Edwards speaks to Newport locals to find out what they love about the city, what they know about the council elections and why they don't participate.

Video by Nick Hartley