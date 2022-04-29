Russell Marsh murdered his estranged wife Jade at her Flintshire home last August.

Marsh stabbed and strangled her while their four children slept.

He has been jailed for at least 25 years for her murder - but the law says he still has parental rights.

Jade's family has called for a change in the law.

"He took the boys' mum, and he's sitting in there and he's still got a say over what happens with the boys," said her mother, Karen Robinson

"He took my daughter's say away."