As battalion photographer, Tim Rees often found himself on the front line of the Falklands War.

The Welsh Guardsman was often in the thick of the action, fighting Argentine forces.

And the images he took would reflect the reality of the conflict, through a soldier's lens.

"We were lying face down in the frozen earth thinking, I don't want to die here," he recalled 40 years on from the short but brutal war.

Tim has since written several books and consulted on TV productions on the war.