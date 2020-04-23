Zain and Nuha are both fasting during Ramadan for the first time this year.

The 13-year-olds, from Swansea and Port Talbot, are among millions of Muslims who have been abstaining from eating and drinking during daylight hours during the month of Ramadan.

"We not only try and refrain from eating food, but also from any bad habits," said Nuha.

"I've set myself a challenge of not going on TikTok this month."

"It feels very special that loads of people around the world are doing the same thing as you," said Zain.

"It makes you feel like you're part of something bigger."