“They said to me: ‘You need a goal, you need something to work towards’, and I was like, ‘I’ve got a goal, I want to climb Everest’.

“And I remember my physio saying, ‘Jamie, I tell you what, let’s get you standing first, and maybe walking across the room’.”

Jamie McAnsh from Cwmbran was paralysed from the waist down in 2014.

He now plans to reach Everest base camp on his crutches.

The trip was planned for 2020, but had to be delayed twice due to Covid.