"We've got to this place where you don't notice a problem because you're so used to being spoken to in derogatory ways."

Brecon and Radnorshire Conservative MP Fay Jones said she was subjected to a "deluge" of offensive emails after an appearance on BBC's Newsnight on 22 April.

She said 99% of these comments came from men which suggested she was trying to advance her career "in really untoward means".

Ms Jones spoke of being targeted after a Welsh MP claimed lewd comments were made to her by a member of the shadow cabinet.