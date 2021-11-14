A WWE wrestler has challenged 'Gypsy King' Tyson Fury to a royal rumble.

Drew McIntyre – one of the biggest WWE stars - is in Cardiff to promote its first UK stadium show in 30 years, at the Principality Stadium in September.

And he sent a clear message to the WBC heavyweight champion.

“If I take him down on his back, he’ll be like a turtle swimming around on its back: ‘What am I going to do on my back? I’ve never been here before’," he said.

Fury responded: “I’ll have to knock him out. I’d love to be at Cardiff.”