Wales' future generations commissioner Sophie Howe has said people who make misogynistic comments should be called out - particularly by men in senior leadership positions.

It comes after politicians condemned the suggestion Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner tried to distract the prime minister in the House of Commons by crossing and uncrossing her legs.

"Most women don't think about that sort of thing and nor should they have to," Ms Howe said.

She faced similar claims following a TV interview a few years ago.