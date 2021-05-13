This is the moment a live bomb was blown up after being discovered in a pond by magnet fishers.

The Magneteers, who hunt for metal in canals and rivers, made the shock find at 15:00 BST in Pontllanfraith, Caerphilly county, on Sunday.

They called Gwent Police and the bomb squad blew up the device on a nearby road.

Alan Morgan, who pulled the bomb from the water, said they called a friend who is a “bit of a war expert”.

Mr Morgan said: “He confirmed it was a live explosive, that's when we called the police, who called the bomb squad.”