"Our diverse society should reflect in our leadership."

That is what campaigners believe the make up of our political parties should look like.

Less than 2% of candidates in the 2017 council election identified as being black, Asian or minority ethnic.

That is despite those groups making up 5.2% of the general population.

Welsh Youth Parliament Member Hermione, who represents the Gower, believes that "if people have someone they can relate to in a position of power, it will inspire them to make changes themselves".