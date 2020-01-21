Teenage girls say they have been turning to the internet to learn about periods.

They resorted to watching videos on social media as they were not getting the information they needed in school.

“I remember searching ‘How to put a tampon in?’,” said 17-year-old Lili.

Kathryn King runs the Bloody Honest account on TikTok, which she said aims to fill such educational gaps.

She said some of the questions she received showed a lack of basic bodily knowledge.

“It’s baffling to me that there is such a gap,” she said.