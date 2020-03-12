After struggling to find a permanent place to twirl, flip and dance, these baton twirlers finally have a space of their own to practice.

During Covid, the team of about 30 were training in car parks, but that was not enough.

It was then that Kelly Lewis-Bennett, whose daughter trains, hit upon the idea of taking over Canolfan Carwyn Leisure Centre in Carmarthenshire.

"It really helps me, so we can go somewhere and we can eventually have some time to practice," said one twirler.

The team are now looking forward to competing and twirling their way to success.