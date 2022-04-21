The three murderers of a five-year-old boy whose body was dumped in a river all claimed to have no idea about how he died.

Angharad Williamson, 31, John Cole, 40, and a 14-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, killed Logan Mwangi in July 2021.

Williamson, Logan's mother, and Cole, his stepfather, both claimed to have been asleep when Logan died.

Now, a jury has convicted all three of the schoolboy's murder.

During the police investigation, CCTV from near their home in Sarn, Bridgend county, showed activity in the house in the middle of the night.