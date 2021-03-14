A mural of Michael Sheen has appeared in Port Talbot, months after the town lost its famous Banksy artwork Season's Greetings.

The Hollywood actor has been honoured for his support of local causes in the town.

Local organisers of a street art initiative said graffiti artist HazardOne had also created a mural of the Port Talbot-born stage and screen actress Peg Entwistle.

"Everybody gives a bad perspective of Port Talbot," said charity fundraiser Captain Beany. "But because we got this proliferation of all this street art now, I think basically it's going to put us on the proverbial map of street art."