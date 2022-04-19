Rising living costs force young back to parents

"It's really dawning on me now as a young professional how expensive it is to live."

Actress Emma Kaler, who graduated last June, is living with her parents Dal and Linda again in Cardiff because living costs are so high.

"It feels impossible to move up the ladder because it's just so expensive," she said.

She's not alone. Student Olaitan Olawande plans to return to her parents' home after finishing her studies at Bangor University in Gwynedd.

"I've checked living costs, renting, and it is really, really high," she said.