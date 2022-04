Young people have been learning about politics as the local elections approach in Wales.

About 300 students attended an event at Coleg Gwent's Ebbw Vale campus to discover how UK democracy works.

Blaenau Gwent council support officer Katherine Watkins-Hughes said: "It's just really important that young people know that they have a voice."

Sophie Thomas, 16, said she was looking forward to voting on 5 May, and that it would be "very fun".