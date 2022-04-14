Wales' first minister said he had been "absolutely assured" businesses will continue to carry out Covid-specific risk assessments despite them not being legally required to do so.

The law, which will be axed from Monday, is one of two remaining Covid measures the Welsh government has in place.

Mark Drakeford said: "They [businesses] are trying to do everything they can to keep their workers and users safe.

"The fact it's no longer a legal obligation doesn't mean that people won't go on doing the right thing."