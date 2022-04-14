A man from Wrexham felt he "must do something" after seeing scenes of Ukrainian's fleeing their country, and that he did.

Jaime Hughes spent £100,000 on a house for a woman, Maria and her three sons to live in rent-free for about a year.

The property is being painted and decorated by a team of volunteers ahead of the family's arrival in early May.

"A lot of this has been done by the kind donations of everyone that has come together," the businessman said.

"It's been absolutely amazing."