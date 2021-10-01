It's the national flower of Wales, but could we be about to see a lot more of the daffodil on hillsides across Wales?

Well, according to Welsh pharmaceutical entrepreneur Sir Roger Jones, the answer could be yes.

That's because the flower is used to make an over-the-counter drug, used to treat vascular dementia and Alzheimer's disease, which is produced by the firm he is chairman of, Agroceutical.

Its founder and director, hill farmer Kevin Stephens, said it would not mean sheep farmers having to choose between sheep - they can do both simultaneously, he said, because sheep do not like daffodils but will eat the grass in between.