A paratrooper who was injured while serving in the Falklands War has had an "extraordinary and very special reunion" with the nurse who helped save his life.

Denzil Connick, from Blackwood in Caerphilly county, was a Lance Corporal in the 3rd Battalion during the Falklands War in 1982.

Mr Connick was seriously injured during intense fighting and was treated by Nicci Pugh, a Senior Nursing Officer.

Now, 40 years on, Mr Connick has been reunited with the nurse with the "caring eyes" who helped bring him back from the brink of death.