A lack of representation and trust has led to lower voter registration rates among young black and Asian people, campaign group Citizens Cymru Wales has said.

Figures show one in four eligible black and Asian people were not registered to vote in the UK.

That figure rises to almost a third among those of mixed heritage.

Citizens Cymru Wales' Nirushan Sudarsan urged people to get to the ballot box.

He said: “It’s really important you go out and vote.”

Video by Nick Hartley