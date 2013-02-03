Nurses have spoken out to tell MP Michael Fabricant "there was no merrymaking” during Covid lockdowns.

The Lichfield MP claimed he knew of nurses and teachers who went for a drink during lockdown after shifts.

Ward manager Hannah Goodman, from Anglesey, dismissed his remarks as “quite offensive”.

She said: “People were just so exhausted, there was no merrymaking.

“We really were just getting through day to day to manage this situation.”

Video by Gwyndaf Hughes