MP's claims nurses went drinking dubbed 'offensive'
Nurses have spoken out to tell MP Michael Fabricant "there was no merrymaking” during Covid lockdowns.
The Lichfield MP claimed he knew of nurses and teachers who went for a drink during lockdown after shifts.
Ward manager Hannah Goodman, from Anglesey, dismissed his remarks as “quite offensive”.
She said: “People were just so exhausted, there was no merrymaking.
“We really were just getting through day to day to manage this situation.”
Video by Gwyndaf Hughes