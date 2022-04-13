A wedding venue is cancelling winter ceremonies because it cannot afford the rising heating bill.

Pentre Mawr Country House in Denbighshire said the rising cost of energy had forced it to take some tough decisions.

Owner Bre Carrington-Sykes said wedding venues, unlike other hospitality settings such as pubs or restaurants, were committed to the prices they quoted sometimes 18 months in advance.

Combined with a hike in VAT, she said: "For us in the wedding business, this is the perfect storm."