Women in Wales will be able to donate breast milk to help premature babies whose mums cannot produce enough themselves.

The bank is the result of a collaboration between Swansea University, Swansea Bay health board and the Human Milk Foundation.

Sarah Cude's son Jacob was born eight weeks premature, and donor milk was crucial for preventing illness and aiding his development.

Ms Cude, who is now donating her own breast milk, said: "For me, to donate back is just the icing on the cake really, it's full circle."