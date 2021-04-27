A fire in a flat above a takeaway restaurant has been filmed by onlookers on Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Blackwood town centre just after 09:00 BST.

Several crews attended the blaze in the first floor flat and a road has been closed according to South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS).

Officers used specialist equipment, including breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and an aerial ladder platform to tackle and extinguish the fire.

SWFRS said some crews had remained at the scene to dampen down the property.