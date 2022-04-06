Lucy Molloy was grateful the NHS diagnosed her breast cancer quickly.

But the 35-year-old wants improvements as her late father was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in A&E.

In 2018, her 74-year-old dad Alan Molloy was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer within 24 hours of arriving at the Royal Gwent Hospital's now closed A&E.

He died in 2020, 18 months after being diagnosed.

The Welsh government said GPs in Wales were referring record numbers of people for investigation and rapid diagnostic centres were being rolled out to help identify people with vague symptoms of cancer.