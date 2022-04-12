Jake Sawyers, 27, was born severely sight impaired, but he hasn't let this stop him achieving his dreams.

As his alter-ego, Venetia Blind, he entertains as well as educating those about what it is like to live as a disabled person.

But his condition makes applying makeup generally challenging and "nigh on impossible" for one of his eyes, but he says "it is all about problem solving".

