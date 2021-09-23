"Being blind isn't my entire personality, but it definitely influences every single thing I do."

Jake Sawyers, 27, from Port Talbot, was born severely sight impaired but he has not let this stop him achieving his dreams.

As his alter-ego Venetia Blind he entertains, as well as educates audiences about what it is like to live as a disabled person.

His condition makes applying makeup generally challenging and "nigh on impossible" for one of his eyes, but he said it was "all about problem solving".

Story by Miriam Barker, video by Gwyndaf Hughes