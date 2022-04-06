The Welsh flag is among thousands of digital images to appear in a piece of artwork created by millions of users from around the world.

The discussion website Reddit started a social art experiment on April Fool's day called r/Place, where users "drew" pictures by collaborating to colour in 72 million digital tiles.

A five-minute delay for each pixel meant users had to work in teams.

Che,17, from Aberystwyth, was part of a social media group that competed against six million others to "paint" their Red Dragon into the artwork.

He said he found it "really cool" to help get "the best flag in the world" included in the final mural.

Video by Gwyndaf Hughes.