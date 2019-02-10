Actor Sir Jonathan Pryce has received a knighthood in an investiture at Windsor Castle led by Princess Anne.

The 74-year-old, from Carmel, near Holywell in Flintshire, began acting in the 1970s, winning two Tony Awards and two Laurence Olivier Awards.

When his knighthood was announced in the Queen's Birthday honours last June, Pryce said he was "proud".

Over his 50-year career, he has played Hamlet, acted on Broadway and was in a long list of films, including Terry Gilliam's black comedy Brazil in 1985 and Pirates of the Caribbean.

For his role in the 2019 film The Two Popes, in which he starred alongside Sir Anthony Hopkins, Pryce was nominated for an Oscar in the best actor category.